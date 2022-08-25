New Delhi: Goa police in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat have taken into custody her PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder Singh. The police has been investigating the matter from the political conspiracy angle and summons have also been send to various people related to the case.

The brother of Sonali Phogat, Rinku Dhaka, had filed the case against the above two accused at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. The cause was given as a suspected heart attack. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji on Thursday that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to the autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.