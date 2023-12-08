Veteran Kannada Actress Leelavathi Passes Away At 85

Veteran actress Leelavati passed away today at the age of 85. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Nelamangala in Karnataka. She was admitted to the hospital after suffering severe breathing problems.

Leelavati had acted in theatre and movies. Leelavathi worked in over 600 movies, including Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

She was suffering from ailments related to old age. Leelavathi was living with her actor son Vinod Raj at Nelamangala for the past many years. Born as Leela Kiran in Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada district, Leelavathi is remembered for her role in ‘Bhakta Kumbara’, ‘Santha Thukaram’, ‘Bhatka Prahlada’, ‘Mangalya Yoga’ and Mana Mechchida Madadi. She has worked with Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar in several films.