Britney Spears back with signature blonde look

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Britney Spears is back with her signature blonde look.

Spears, who has returned home after vacationing in Maui, recently shared a video where she flaunts her new hair colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Along with the video, she wrote: "So maybe blondes do have more fun...It's not professional Hollywood hair and make-up .... but hey it's real and I'm watching Vacation !!! ...P.S. Just got out of pool so hair is wet ... sorry."

Dressed in a white tube top and shorts while sitting on a couch in her Los Angeles home, Spears looks directly into the camera and flashes facial expressions as if to say: "Oops... I did it again."