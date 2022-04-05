SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' surpasses Aamir Khan's 'PK', Rajnikanth's '2.0' box office collection

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

SS Rajamouli`s magnum opus `RRR` was released in theatres on March 25. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film.

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has been shattering box office records since its release. The epic period action drama film has till Monday earned Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office surpassing Aamir Khan`s `PK` and Rajinikanth`s `2.0`s lifetime collection.

As per the official records shared by Indian trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle, `RRR` has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film beating Rajinikanth`s `2.0`s lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office."#RRR is now the 5th HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time surpassing #PK movie," he wrote.

"#RRR with Rs819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0`s lifetime gross of Rs800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time," he wrote in a tweet earlier.

SS Rajamouli`s magnum opus `RRR` was released in theatres on March 25. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film.

