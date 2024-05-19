Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses Of Her Cannes 2024 Look!

Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a series of pictures of her Cannes Look by designer Prabal Gurung. 

|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses Of Her Cannes 2024 Look! (Image : @kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram )

Actress Kiara Advani looked every inch like a doll in an outfit by New York-based designer Prabal Gurung as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes.

She shared a sneak peek into what it took to nail the look for the prestigious event.

Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a motley of pictures from her hotel room.

One picture showed Kiara trying out a neckpiece, while her make-up artiste was seen giving the final touches to her look.

Another image showcased her outfit stylists fixing the large pink bow in the back of her dress.

A photo showed her stepping into the elevator, waving goodbye, and flashing her beautiful smile.

Decoding her look, Kiara looked every inch stunning in an off-shoulder pink and black gown with a big pink bow at the back, paired with black lace gloves. She completed her look with her hair tied in a sleek, high bun.

Take A Look At Her Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress captioned the images: “A night to remember.”

Kiara was honored alongside names such as Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, and Salma Abu Deif at the gala.

