Case against actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eeshwar Nivas and 33 others for flouting COVID rules in Punjab

Chandigarh: Actor Jimmy Shergill and National award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules while shooting in Punjab`s Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

They were shooting for the web series `Your Honor`, a remake of an Israeli web show, in a private school without permission and following COVID appropriate behaviour.

A case was registered against them on Tuesday night.

A crew of 150 members was shooting at a set at around 8 p.m., two hours after the curfew to contain the virus came into effect when the police raided the place.

Nivas, along with two others, was arrested but later granted bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.