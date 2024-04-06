Celebrities Who Underwent Intensive Physical Transformations For Film Roles!

RaActors indeed give their hearts and souls to bring their characters to life. From embodying their mannerism to getting into a new shape, the actors go way beyond perfecting the role and presenting an exact character on the screen. The biggest, and well-to-be-said, first impression of their character is their body and physical appearance, and that is the reason the actors invest a long time in the preparations. Many actors went through a massive body transformation for their roles in a film. So, let us have a look at some actors who went through tough training for their incredible body transformation.

1. Salman Khan

In Sultan, Salman Khan played the titular role of wrestler Sultan, a Pehlwani and former world wrestling champion from Haryana. From weight gain to weight reduction, Salman Khan invested a long time in intensive training, which also includes wrestling and mixed martial arts, with international action director Larnell Stovall. He kicked off his daily four-hour training continuously for two months.

2. Farhan Akhtar

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar portrayed the character of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and Olympian, and for the same, he indeed made a body that stunned everyone. The actor worked out for a total of four to five hours a day, six days a week. This went on for a whopping 13 months before he looked like Milkha Singh for real.

3. Aamir Khan

In ‘Dangal’, Aamir Khan played Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Pehlwani amateur wrestler. For his role, Aamir Khan went through two kinds of body transformations. He went from 96 kg to 68 kg for Dangal. In five months, he played the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat for Dangal.

4) Hrithik Roshan

In the recently released superhit film 'Fighter', Hrithik Roshan trained rigorously for 5–6 months for the film. The superstar trained for 14 months for the perfect body that he attained after continuous hard work and avoiding sweets. His astonishing transformation and dedication appear in every frame of the film.

5) Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra underwent extensive physical training for four months to attain a muscular physique and learned the sport and Kom's distinct boxing style for the film 'Mary Kom'. The actress was not just challenged physically but also had to prepare herself mentally. She spent time in Kom's home and spent five months training to learn the sport and get into an athlete’s shape.

6)Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda's dramatic physical transformation for his film Swatantra Veer Savarkar has become a sensation online, yet this isn't his inaugural display of unwavering commitment to a character. Prior to this, he underwent a comparable metamorphosis for his portrayal in the film Sarbjit.

7) Bhumi Pednekar

She portrayed the role of a middle-class woman who grappled with body image issues, enduring ridicule from her husband and family, until she triumphed in the climax, proving her worth.