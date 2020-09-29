Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed as FTII Society president, chairman of its governing council

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on Tuesday appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council. The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure will be till March 3, 2023.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement. "Happy to inform that renowned international film personality Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII," he tweeted.

He further tweeted, "Kapur, who has vast experience, will add more value to the institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment."

"...The Government of India nominates Shri Shekhar Kapur as President if FTIi Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII till March 3, 2023," said the order of I&B ministry, tweeted by Javadekar.

Thanking the Centre for the honour, Kapur replied to the tweets saying that "with your support, and combined with modern technologies" he envisions a future where "the creative talent takes our stories and wins the hearts and minds of people worldwide".

Thanking the Centre for the honour, Kapur replied to the tweets saying that "with your support, and combined with modern technologies" he envisions a future where "the creative talent takes our stories and wins the hearts and minds of people worldwide".

Subhas Ghai tweeted, "hearty congratulations hon minister Prakash Javdekar for entrusting our esteemed film maker Shekhar Kapur as chairman of governing council of film n television institute of India.I am sure my friend Shekhar will add a great value with his vast experience. My best"

Born on December 6, 1945, at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director and actor is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002). Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said Kapur's appointment was announced by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

After Bollywood actor Anupam Kher resigned as the chairman of the premier institute in October 2018, BP Singh, producer-director of popular TV serial CID, was named president of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council in December 2018.