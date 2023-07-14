Chandrayaan 3: Anupam Kher Extends Wishes To ISRO Scientists Ahead Of Launch

Mumbai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday. Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, actor Anupam Kher took to his social media and extended best wishes to the ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3 launch. Taking to Instagram, the 'IB-71' actor shared a post and captioned it, "India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3. Jhanda Uuncha rahe hamaara. Jai Hind."

The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which will release the moon lander and rover into space, will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2.30 pm. The countdown for the launch began on Thursday at 14:35:17 IST, ahead of the lift-off on Friday. Chandrayaan-3 will be ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its mission objectives.

The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process was concluded earlier by the ISRO. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be next seen in director Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film ‘Metro…In Dino’. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is also his in his pipeline.