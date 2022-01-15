Check out Aaliyah Kashyap's CUTE morning routine with boyfriend Shane Gregoire: Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who is a YouTuber and vlogger recently dropped a video on her morning routine with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Before the video, Aaliyah told her viewers that she and Shane are very different and have polar opposite morning routines as she always sleeps in and he's up early.

At the beginning of the video, she said, "Today, Shane and I are doing a couples morning routine. You get to see the very drastic differences between mine and Shane’s personalities because I always sleep in and he’s up early, doing his thing."

Her boyfriend Shane wakes up at 9:15 am usually and then performs energising exercises to 'wake his body up' after which he meditates for an hour or so. Shane then plays his harmonium for a while.

On the other hand, Aaliyah wakes up at 10:30 am and then spends 20 mins in bed on her phone, replying to messages and on Instagram. Later, she said that Shane usually comes back to bed after his morning routine and cuddles with her as they talk about the dreams they had last night.

Later, Shane starts working while Aaliyah takes a shower. In this particular video, Shane and Aaliyah were going to her friend Khushi Kapoor's house for lunch to eat South Indian food.

Aaliyah is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and movie editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter.

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. Her boyfriend is currently staying at her home in Mumbai.