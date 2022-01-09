Miss that little aalu: Anurag Kashyap gets emotional on daughter Aaliyah's 21st birthday

New Delhi: Like every quintessential dad, Anurag Kashyap has a sweet bond with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and often gushes over her on social media. Now, the 'bonafide old man' got emotional as his daughter Aaliyah turned 21 years old on Sunday (Jan 9).

The director shared a monochrome, baby photo of an adorable, little Aaliyah with her cute smile and wrote a message along with it. He wrote, "And she is already 21.. I liked her like this when she was 9 years old .. I am now a bonafide old man .. I love you @aaliyahkashyap .. Why can’t you just go back in time … I miss that little aalu."

Take a look at his post:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a regular YouTube vlogger, who often releases a video talking about various things.

Aaliyah Kashyap is dating Shane Gregoire, who she met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel.

Aaliyah, who is studying at Chapman University in California is planning to drop from her college and try a few colleges in New York and Europe. The star kid is keen to pursue fashion marketing. At present, she is in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.