हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anurag Kashyap

Miss that little aalu: Anurag Kashyap gets emotional on daughter Aaliyah's 21st birthday

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap penned a heartfelt post for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who turned 21 recently.

Miss that little aalu: Anurag Kashyap gets emotional on daughter Aaliyah&#039;s 21st birthday
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Like every quintessential dad, Anurag Kashyap has a sweet bond with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and often gushes over her on social media. Now, the 'bonafide old man' got emotional as his daughter Aaliyah turned 21 years old on Sunday (Jan 9). 

The director shared a monochrome, baby photo of an adorable, little Aaliyah with her cute smile and wrote a message along with it. He wrote, "And she is already 21.. I liked her like this when she was 9 years old .. I am now a bonafide old man .. I love you @aaliyahkashyap .. Why can’t you just go back in time … I miss that little aalu."

Take a look at his post:

 

 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a regular YouTube vlogger, who often releases a video talking about various things. 

Aaliyah Kashyap is dating Shane Gregoire, who she met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. 

Aaliyah, who is studying at Chapman University in California is planning to drop from her college and try a few colleges in New York and Europe. The star kid is keen to pursue fashion marketing. At present, she is in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anurag KashyapAaliyah KashyapAnurag Kashyap daughter
Next
Story

'Terrifying': Soha Ali Khan on working with mother Sharmila Tagore, says 'she has high standards'

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Arvind On Election: Kejriwal laid his heart in front of the public