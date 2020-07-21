Chetan Bhagat alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'drove him close to suicide', denied him story credit

New Delhi: The can of worms in Bollywood is out in the open after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Nepotism and favouritism are being discussed online and many have shared their horrid tales too. Author Chetan Bhagat recently tweeted on how Sushant's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is releasing soon and why film critics should not write 'rubbish'.

Chetan's original tweet kick-started a debate on Twitter is here:

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Soon, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra tweeted:

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' which was based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller 'Five Point Someone'. It was a blockbuster hit at the Box Office back in 2009.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police questioned famous film journalist Rajeev Masand over his alleged blind items related to the actor.

Over 35 people have been questioned so far in the case.