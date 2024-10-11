'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' Actor Kavish Chouhan Reflects On Dussehra Memories Ahead Of Festivities In Mumbai

New Delhi: As the festive season approaches, young actor Kavish Chouhan, known for his role as Shaishav in Sun Neo's hit series 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', reminisces about his cherished childhood memories of Dussehra celebrations in his hometown.

Recalling his Dussehra memories, Kavish described the joy of wearing new clothes and attending the Ravan Dahan ceremony with his parents. "Every year, I used to wear new clothes and go with my mom and dad to watch Ravan Dahan in my hometown, where there was also a fair," he recalled. "We would all do puja together and eat sweets. Then, I would go with my friends to burst firecrackers. I also remember the first time I went with my dad to watch Ravan Dahan. The Ravan effigy was really big, and when it burned, the sound scared me a little, but I also enjoyed it a lot. That was my most memorable Dussehra."

This year, Kavish plans to celebrate Dussehra in Mumbai, embracing the local traditions. However, he admitted that specific plans have yet to be made as he is currently busy filming for 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'.

In the series, which airs at 7 PM from Monday to Saturday, Kavish plays Shaishav, the chosen brother of Vaishnavi, portrayed by Brinda Dahal. The heartfelt drama centers around Vaishnavi, an orphan who sees Chhathi Maiyya as her mother, highlighting themes of devotion and family bonds. The show also features notable actors such as Ashish Dixit, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Sara Khan.