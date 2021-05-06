Comedian Sunil Pal apologises for his defamatory comment on doctors, says 'didn't intend to hurt anyone'

New Delhi: Ace comedian Sunil Pal found himself in trouble after an FIR was lodged against him for making a 'defamatory' comment on doctors amid the COVID-19 surge. The FIR against filed by the Andheri police on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants.

After the case was registered against him at Andheri Police station, Mumbai, the actor apologised for his statement. Sunil Pal said, "I did not intend to mean that for every doctor. I did say it for a few, but if it has hurt anyone then I am sorry for my statement."

According to PTI, Sunil Pal made the alleged derogatory comments against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel, as stated in the complaint.

In her statement to the police, Dr Bhatnagar said last month she came across a video on social media in which Pal is seen making derogatory remarks against doctors.

Dr Bhatnagar also accused Pal of making derogatory comments against frontline health workers.

Pal, in the video, is heard saying, "Doctors are a form of God, but 90 per cent of the doctors have taken an evil form, and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that."

The police have booked Pal under IPC sections 505-II (statement conducting mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation), the official told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)