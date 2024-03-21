‘ Crew’ Song ‘Choli ‘ Out Now‘: Diljit Dosanjh Adds Modern Twist to 90s Iconic Track 'Choli Ke Peeche'

After the success of the first song 'Naina', singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain with his next track titled 'Choli Ke Peeche' in the upcoming film 'Crew'.

The new song has been remixed by Akshay & IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh.

In the song, Kareena is seen grooving and lip-syncing to the song in a pink outfit at a nightclub. Farah Khan has choreographed the track. Kareena shared the song on her Instagram handle with the caption, "90s ka magic, Crew ki masti ! .

'Choli' is a recreation of the iconic track 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' from the 1993 film 'Khal Nayak' crooned by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik.

The song was uniquely launched in Mumbai on Wednesday as it has become the first-ever song video to be launched on a hoarding . However ,The trailer shows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as frustrated flight attendants who are fed up with unpaid dues, dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger's body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

The film will be hitting the theaters on March 29, 2024. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special appearances will grab your attention.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners .

.