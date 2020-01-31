हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson are Instagram's top stars

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is at three with 170 million.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angles: Singer Selena Gomez has tumbled from number two to four on Instagram's countdown of most-followed celebrities.

The "Lose you to love me" singer has lost her second-place spot on the new list, but football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retains his number one spot, with 200 million followers.

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is at three with 170 million.

Gomez has 167 million fans on Instagram for the fourth spot, while make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has beaten her sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian to round out the top five.

Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo Ariana Grande Dwayne Johnson Instagram most followed celebrity
