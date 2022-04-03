हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig aka James Bond tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Craig was last seen in James Bond role in 2021 film 'No Time To Die'. It was his last outing as the British spy.

Daniel Craig aka James Bond tests positive for COVID-19

Washington: James Bond actor Daniel Craig, 54, has tested positive for COVID-19. Craig was supposed to perform in the latest Broadway staging of Shakespeare's Macbeth but due to his diagnosis, the Longacre Theater cancelled the show, People reported.

The update about Craig`s positive result and the subsequent cancellations of the play was shared in a statement from the production`s official Twitter account.

"Today`s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon," the statement read.

Ticket refunds are available at the place of purchase, according to the show producers.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase," the statement continued.

The play is directed by Sam Gold, who also directed Craig in Othello off-Broadway, and features original music by Gaelynn Lea.

