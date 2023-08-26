'Darlings' Actor Vijay Varma Reminisces How He Was Pranked By Amitabh Bachchan On The Sets Of 'Pink'

New Delhi: 'Darlings' actor Vijay Varma shared an amusing story from the time he worked with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the film 'Pink'. He recalled the time he photobombed Amitabh Bachchan on the sets after copying his co-star Tapsee Panu doing the same. Later, he was summoned by Amitabh where he was shown the pictures and was asked questions about the same. Vijay revealed how this made him nervous, but the actor soon realised that it was just a joke.

Vijay was shown the picture in an interview with Film Companion where he was seen joyfully posing with his hands up in the air, while Amitabh Bachchan stood infront of him completely unware of what was happening. When asked about this Vijay said, "So, this is after we finished the Delhi schedule, we were shooting in film city on a set we built for the courtroom and I don’t have any scene with Mr. Bachchan in the first half of the film. In this courtroom also, we don’t have a scene, but I’m there.”

He added, “He is probably standing there doing his lines, Taapsee goes back and she just does this little bit and then runs away. I happen to go after her and I got encouraged, then I went a little extra and that got caught. I see all these security guards, all the safari-clad army of Mr Bachchan really giving me a side-eye.”

He also spoke about how he was called by Amitabh Bachchan the next day where Amitabh said, “You come, bring my laptop. I want to show you what you guys did.” Vijay was asked to scroll until he landed on his photobombed picture Amitabh said, “This is what you do behind me, this is what you do?” Vijay added, “And I’m thinking, ‘Is he serious or not?’ I was scared for a second.’ I’m like, ‘What did I do?’ He was trying to be cute.” Pink released in 2016 and the movie starred Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

For his amazing performance in ‘Gully Boy’ Vijay received a handwritten note from the mega star Amitabh Bachchan. Vijay Varma has also spoken in the past about how Big B has inspired him.

On the workfront Vijay Varma will next be seen in "Jaane Jaan" for which the teaser was recently released alonng with "Mirzapur 3" and "Murder Mubarak" after giving stellar performances in "Kaalkoot" and "Lust Stories 2".