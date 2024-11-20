Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Rent Their Luxurious Flat For Rs 7 lakh Per Month

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly rented out their luxurious flat for an impressive Rs. 7 lakh per month. The high-end property is located in a prime area of Mumbai and boasts stunning interiors, modern amenities, and a breathtaking view, reflecting the couple’s exquisite taste.

According to Square Yards, the apartment in Monde Towers Prabhadevi has a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sqft. The lease agreement has been registered this month for three years with an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. The flat is part of a premium residential complex and offers a lavish lifestyle with top-notch facilities such as a private gym, pool, and 24/7 security. The deal has made headlines, not just for the hefty rental amount, but also because of the couple’s status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved pairs.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, currently reside in their multi-crore mansion in Mumbai, making this flat available for tenants. This news has further fueled discussions about celebrity investments and their high-value real estate portfolios.

The couple has recently welcomed their baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh and reportedly will soon shift in their lavish abode near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.