हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone compares Hrithik to dessert 'death by chocolate'

It seems Deepika Padukone has been bowled over by Hrithik Roshan's performance in his latest hit "War" as she just compared him to a dessert 'death by chocolate'.

Deepika Padukone compares Hrithik to dessert &#039;death by chocolate&#039;

Mumbai: It seems Deepika Padukone has been bowled over by Hrithik Roshan's performance in his latest hit "War" as she just compared him to a dessert 'death by chocolate'.

"Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying," Deepika tweeted on Sunday.

For those who don't know, Corner house is a popular eatery in Bengaluru.

Deepika's compliment for Hrithik has become viral on social media.

Reacting to the tweet, several users agreed to her.

One user commented: "Hahah truth be told".

"I do agree. He is the hottest," wrote another one.

Now it would be interesting to see how Hrithik, one of the most handsome male actors of Bollywood, react to Deepika's compliment.

According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film "Satte Pe Satta".

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneHrithik RoshanDeath by Chocolate
Next
Story

'Sooryavanshi' will blow your mind: Akshay Kumar

Must Watch

PT15M9S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 1st December 2019