

New Delhi: One of the most attractive and talented celebrities in B-Town, Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who has always had a captivating presence, both on-screen and off. The leading lady of Bollywood has continued to provide her fans some of the most stylish clothing lines from her closet, known as #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset, and she is again back with some hip fashion trends for her followers.

Deepika While taking to her social media, shared a video showing some of her fashionable ensembles. In the caption, she gave a description of the collection. She wrote

"I've taken some Boho inspiration this month for #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset You'll find flowy fits, floral prints, and fun fringes, along with versatile pieces to build more staple looks! As always, your purchases will help support our #CounsellingAssist initiative, launched by @tlllfoundation in partnership with @sangathindia Anyone seeking Mental Health support may reach out to a free tele counseling service, via dedicated helpline number 011-41198666 from anywhere in India. Open 7 days a week, 10AM-6PM."

The Deepika Padukone Closet's newest edit was anticipated by fans, who received a pleasant surprise this month. The actor and philanthropist created a themed edit, combining floral prints, flowy fits, and cute fringes for a collection of ensembles with a Boho influence. The selection of apparel and accessories includes both flamboyant and adaptable pieces that may be easily toned down for more classic appearances.

The sale raises funds for the "Counselling Assist" assist initiative launched by Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which provides free counselling services to promote mental health. And when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, the latest drop saves over 2.2 lakh liters of water and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 1588 km - making it a powerful initiative for the environment as well.

On the work front the actor who was last seen in the movie 'Gehraiyaan' will be next seen in the movie 'Pathaan' Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.