Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: See how top star couples are spending quarantine break

New Delhi: Star couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and many, many others are painting Instagram red with pictures of themselves spending time with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rarely do these stars get time for themselves or their families due to their tight work schedules, but now, they have been forced to take this break.
To avoid boredom during the period, some of them have taken the cooking route, some are spending time working out together and some have turned hairstylists for each other.
Deepika is busy with household chores and the doting husband Ranveer just cannot stop admiring his wife. Anushka and Virat are making the most of the time by playing games, cooking and one day, Anushka also styled Virat at home. Alia, on the other hand, appears to have moved in with beau Ranbir and a few days ago, a video of taking a stroll with his dog went crazy viral.
Meanwhile, Kareena is busy on Instagram while Saif is denoting the time in reading books and their little munchkin also keeps them busy.
Before the lockdown was announced, Arjun paid a visit to girlfriend Malaika’s home and spent time with her.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in Delhi with his family and spending time with their loved ones. The couple rarely gets time for each other as they keep shuttling between London, Delhi and Mumbai.
Now, take a look at what your favourite celeb couple is doing during the quarantine break. We have collated all the pictures here. (You can thank us later).
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Rise up this mornin' Smiled with the risin' sun Three little birds Pitch by my doorstep Singin' sweet songs Of melodies pure and true Saying', (this is my message to you) Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby
