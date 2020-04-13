Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: See how top star couples are spending quarantine break

New Delhi: Star couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and many, many others are painting Instagram red with pictures of themselves spending time with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown. Rarely do these stars get time for themselves or their families due to their tight work schedules, but now, they have been forced to take this break.

To avoid boredom during the period, some of them have taken the cooking route, some are spending time working out together and some have turned hairstylists for each other.

Deepika is busy with household chores and the doting husband Ranveer just cannot stop admiring his wife. Anushka and Virat are making the most of the time by playing games, cooking and one day, Anushka also styled Virat at home. Alia, on the other hand, appears to have moved in with beau Ranbir and a few days ago, a video of taking a stroll with his dog went crazy viral.

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy on Instagram while Saif is denoting the time in reading books and their little munchkin also keeps them busy.

Before the lockdown was announced, Arjun paid a visit to girlfriend Malaika’s home and spent time with her.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in Delhi with his family and spending time with their loved ones. The couple rarely gets time for each other as they keep shuttling between London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Now, take a look at what your favourite celeb couple is doing during the quarantine break. We have collated all the pictures here. (You can thank us later).

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

How are you spending your quarantine break, tell us in the comments section below.