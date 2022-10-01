Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh shut separation rumours with their online flirting, read on

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Fans were upset when the rumours of their separations made rounds but finally, the couple has shut those up with their classic Insta flirt.

Earlier, a report went viral claiming that there was trouble in Deepika and Ranveer's paradise and they are separating after 4 years of marriage. Neither Ranveer nor Deepika reacted to it but their recent social media interaction has put a rest to the split speculations.

On Friday, Ranveer shared pictures of his latest hot pink look. His wife and actress Deepika Padukone dropped a flirty comment and all the rumours just faded away. She wrote, "Edible!" To this, Ranveer replied with lips emoji.

Recently, Ranveer attended the Meta Creators event in Delhi. Many pictures and videos from the day went viral on social media where Ranveer also met internet sensation Killi Paul.

Also, a few days ago, Deepika was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai after she complained of uneasiness.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the film 'Gehrayiaan' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Pathaan' an action drama that will see her reunite with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter', an action thriller which is being helmed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Apart from this, she will also star in the film titled 'Project K' which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin, and 'The Intern'.

Ranveer on the other hand has 'Cirkus.' He will be also seen in Karan Johar`s next directorial `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar`s next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film `Anniyan`.