हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh skips a ‘lappad’ from Deepika Padukone - Watch!

During a fun session, Ranveer Singh was shown a picture from his first anniversary and the actor says if he wouldn't be able to answer the question, he would get lappad from his wife Deepika Padukone once he reaches home. 

Ranveer Singh skips a ‘lappad’ from Deepika Padukone - Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is all set to make his debut on television with ‘The Big Picture’. After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, he is also ready to don the hat of a host. 

So finally before hosting the show, he sat for a fun session where he was asked three questions which have been taken from his Instagram handle. 

The promo has been shared by the Colors official Instagram handle and while answering one of the questions he got nervous and said if I won’t be able to answer this question then I will get lappad (slap) once I reach home. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, the question was related to him and his wife Deepika Padukone. The picture was taken on their first wedding anniversary, and so Ranveer had to answer the name of the temple.  

 

Well, in the promo, Ranveer gave all the answers like a pro and also tagged him as the ‘husband of the century’. 

Recently, during the grand launch of ‘The Big Picture’, Ranveer opened up about how his wife Deepika has been pivotal in helping him become a part of the show. The actor spoke in detail about how he has been preparing to host this exciting show and how his ‘lady love’ Deepika has been his biggest confidant in the process. 

When asked what was his family especially Deepika’s reaction on him hosting The Big Picture, Ranveer credited the actcress for pushing him to do better. “Deepika has given me a lot of tips to do a better job as the host. She has always been my biggest confidant and shares constructive criticism with me. I'm really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as my partner. With her love and support, I'll surely be able to give my best!,” Ranveer said.  

Watch ‘The Big Picture’ grand premiere on October 16, 2021 at 8 pm, only on COLORS!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneThe Big Picturenew promoGrand premierequiz gamelappad
Next
Story

Rubina Dilaik goes bold as she flips her hair in sexy black tie-up bikini, sets internet on fire

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Russians celebrate 65 years of the old Volga GAZ-21