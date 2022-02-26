Deepika Padukone travels to Bengaluru to celebrate her ‘Gehraiyaan’ success with her family!

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone, who is basking high after the success of her recently released film ‘Gehraiyaan’, has now headed to her hometown Bangaluru to celebrate the success of the film with her family.

Her nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. She stood out and stole the show with several stating that no one could have played the character the way she did.

The star will be in the city over the weekend and gets back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film commitments and other work commitments.

Possibly her most raw, real, and relatable character, Deepika went out on a limb for Gehraiyaan’s Alisha, embracing her beauty and flaws with equal ease.

While she has been inundated with calls ever since the film, the superstar mentioned that the most touching feedback came from her family, given that the subject of anxiety and mental health was an extremely personal one.