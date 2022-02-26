हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone travels to Bengaluru to celebrate her ‘Gehraiyaan’ success with her family!

Deepika Padukone, who is basking high after the success of her recently released film ‘Gehraiyaan’, has now headed to her hometown Bangaluru to celebrate the success of the film with her family. 

Deepika Padukone travels to Bengaluru to celebrate her ‘Gehraiyaan’ success with her family!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone, who is basking high after the success of her recently released film ‘Gehraiyaan’, has now headed to her hometown Bangaluru to celebrate the success of the film with her family. 

 

Her nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. She stood out and stole the show with several stating that no one could have played the character the way she did.

The star will be in the city over the weekend and gets back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film commitments and other work commitments.

 

Possibly her most raw, real, and relatable character, Deepika went out on a limb for Gehraiyaan’s Alisha, embracing her beauty and flaws with equal ease.

 

While she has been inundated with calls ever since the film, the superstar mentioned that the most touching feedback came from her family, given that the subject of anxiety and mental health was an extremely personal one.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneGehraiyaansuccesshometownBengalurufamily timeCelebrationrave reviews
Next
Story

Ukrainian directors urge the world to fight Russia's information war, say 'this is not a film, but our reality'

Must Watch

PT7M

Russia Ukraine War Update: Baby girl born in shelter home amid war, name is 'Freedom