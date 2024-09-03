Advertisement
Devara: Janhvi Kapoor's Sizzling Look With Jr NTR In 'Daavudi' Song Sets The Internet Ablaze

The makers of ‘Devara’ have recently revealed the first glimpse of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the third song of the film, titled ‘Daavudi,’ sparking excitement among fans.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Devara: Janhvi Kapoor's Sizzling Look With Jr NTR In 'Daavudi' Song Sets The Internet Ablaze Pic Credit: Instagram (@Janhvi Kapoor)

‘Devara,’ starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has generated immense buzz due to its stellar cast and intriguing storyline. The latest update from the movie is the release of the poster for its third song, 'Daavudi.' 

The newly released poster features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting their electrifying on-screen chemistry during a dance sequence. Janhvi stuns in her dazzling outfit, while Jr NTR impresses with his charismatic dance moves. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song, adding another layer of excitement. 

The makers shared the poster with a caption that read, 'It's going to be a sure shot. Whistle-worthy madness in every beat. #Daavudi on Sept 4th.' This announcement has already started trending on social media, as fans eagerly await the song's release. 

Check out the Poster here: 

 

 

In the poster, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen showcasing their flawless on-screen chemistry during the dance sequence. Janhvi looks sensuous and graceful in her new look, while the RRR star exudes charm with his dance moves. 

Fans were quick to notice similarities between Janhvi Kapoor's look in 'Daavudi' and her memorable performance in the song 'Nadiyon Paar' from the film ‘Roohi.’   

So far, the makers have released two songs from ‘Devara’: 'Chuttamalle' and 'Fear Song,' both of which have received widespread appreciation from fans worldwide. A song featuring lead antagonist Saif Ali Khan has also been filmed, but details remain under wraps. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devara Movie (@devaramovie)

 

Set against the backdrop of India's coastal regions, ‘Devara’ promises an engaging storyline, with Jr NTR reportedly playing dual roles. The film is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. 

In addition to Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also features Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. 

Following the release of Devara, Jr NTR has several other high-profile projects lined up, including an upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel.  

Devara is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year, with its songs and star-studded cast already making waves among fans. 

