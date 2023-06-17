Dharmendra Shakes Leg At Grandson Karan Deol's Sangeet, Sunny Deol Dons Gadar's Tara Singh Look

New Delhi: The sangeet ceremony of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Friday (June 16) and the Deols assembled together under one roof to celebrate the occasion. Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol can't keep calm as his grandson Karan was getting married and he made sure to make the event special with his dance. The veteran actor was seen shaking legs with the groom-to-be on the occasion.

DHARMENDRA GROOVES AT GRANDSON'S SANGEET CEREMONY

Several images and videos inside the venue surfaced online. In one of the clips, the proud grandfather Dharmendra is seen grooving with Karan on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. Isn't it the cutest thing on the internet? Dharmendra can be seen dressed in a beige-coloured suit teamed up with striped tie. He posed for the paps.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini, Takes Internet By Storm With Sizzling Video

SUNNY DEOL DONS GADAR'S TARA SINGH'S LOOK AT ENGAGEMENT

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh Stuns In Printed Bikini, Shares Photos With Daughter From Pool

Groom's father Sunny Deol arrived at the function donning his character Tara Singh's look from his iconic film 'Gadar'. He wore a grey kurta, patiala salwaar, brown blazer, and black shoes. He completed his ethnic look with a light brown turban.

Also Read: Man Thrashed Brutally On Camera By Prabhas Fans For Criticising Adipurush, Watch Viral Video

BOBBY DEOL, WIFE TANYA SERVE COUPLE GOALS

Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya stole the attention at Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the venue and looked adorable in ethnic outfits. The duo also gave a special performance at the sangeet ceremony. A video from the pre-wedding function went viral on the internet.

Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at the function.

Karan and his fiance Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending.

A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film 'Badhaai Ho' is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now.