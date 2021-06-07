हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra Deol

Dharmendra takes to water aerobics, yoga and light exercise

Dharmendra encouraged fans to continue working out during the pandemic in order to stay strong and healthy. The 85-year-old actor said he had started water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise.

Dharmendra takes to water aerobics, yoga and light exercise
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Dharmendra encouraged fans on Monday to continue working out during the pandemic in order to stay strong and healthy. The 85-year-old actor said he had started water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise.

Popular as "He-Man of Bollywood", Dharmendra shared a video that shows him warming up in a pool.

"Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong," he wrote on his Twitter post.

 

Dharmendra has also been tweeting since Sunday, requesting fans and followers to pray for the speedy recovery of 98-year-old Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who is unwell and in hospital.

"Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen, (Please pray to the almighty that my beloved brother Yusuf Sahib gets a speedy recovery)," Dharmendra tweeted on Sunday along with a throwback black and white photograph of him with Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra again tweeted on Monday thanking netizens for their prayers for the ailing actor.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dharmendra DeolVeteran actor DharmendraYogaPandemicwork outDilip Kumar
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar’s first pic from hospital, wife Saira Banu stays by his side!

Must Watch

PT11M16S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Aditi Tyagi, June 07, 2021