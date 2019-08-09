Dia Mirza wishes estranged husband Sahil Sangha for latest achievement, shares post

Actress Dia Mirza, who recently announced separation from Sahil Sangha, on Friday took to social media and shared a story to congratulate her estranged husband and filmmaker for the commendable success of his web-series 'Mind The Malhotras'.

Sharing a picture of her husband along with the cast, Dia wrote, "#MINDTHEMALHOTRAS Congratulations @sahil_insta_sangha @sameern @applausesocial @cyrus_sahukar @minimathur."

Take a look at her post below:

For those who had missed out on Dia and Sahil’s joint statement regarding their separation, the duo shared a common post on their Instagram a few days back announcing their separation.

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other. We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha," read the post.

After Dia and Sahil's announcement to end their marriage, speculations started doing the rounds on the Internet that writer Kanika Dhillon's closeness with Sahil is the reason behind the end of Dia's married life. However, Dia took to Twitter to dismiss the reports by calling it 'unfortunate'.

"This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie," she tweeted on Friday.

Kanika, who parted ways with her former husband and director Prakash Kovelamudi, also slammed the reports for using her name in Dia's separation from Sahil. "It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," Kanika told IANS.

Dia and Sahil got married in 2014 and have known each other for over 11 years. The two decided to call it quits after five years of marriage.