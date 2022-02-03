Dia Mirza's baby boy Avyaan speaks to plants, Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for adorable video!

Mumbai: Seems like actor Dia Mirza`s baby boy Avyaan is already following his mother`s footsteps in expressing his love for nature.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor shared a clip of her son making the cutest baby squeals while staring out of his balcony.

Dia wrote in the caption, "Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!"

Friends and colleagues from the film industry poured in love-filled comments."Sweet baby boy," Bipasha Basu wrote.

New moms Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons respectively.

For the unversed, Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.