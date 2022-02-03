हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's baby boy Avyaan speaks to plants, Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for adorable video!

Dia Mirza shared an adorable video of her son Avyaan babbling to plants and observing nature on her Instagram.

Dia Mirza&#039;s baby boy Avyaan speaks to plants, Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for adorable video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Seems like actor Dia Mirza`s baby boy Avyaan is already following his mother`s footsteps in expressing his love for nature.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor shared a clip of her son making the cutest baby squeals while staring out of his balcony.

Dia wrote in the caption, "Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!"

 

Friends and colleagues from the film industry poured in love-filled comments."Sweet baby boy," Bipasha Basu wrote.

New moms Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons respectively.

 

For the unversed, Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

