हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani heats up Instagram with her latest lingerie photoshoot

Disha Patani enjoys a solid fanbase of 27.9 million followers on Instagram alone.  

Disha Patani heats up Instagram with her latest lingerie photoshoot

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after stars amongst the bunch of newcomers, actress Disha Patani is making sure to remain the top celebrity on social media as well. She keeps her Instagram account updated with latest pictures and videos.

She is the face of American luxury fashion line Calvin Klein (CK) and recently shared a picture from her latest CK photoshoot. Disha Patani heats up social media posing in a stunning Calvin two piece lingerie.

Check out the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #MyCalvins @calvinklein

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The post has been liked by 1,426,707 users so far. She enjoys a solid fanbase of 27.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.

Fitness freak Disha recently took off for a mini vacay to Bangkok,Thailand with friends. She visited the famous Temple of the Reclining Buddha and Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok and shared on her Insta stories.

 

 

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosCalvin Klein
Next
Story

Taapsee: Shoot for Mithali Raj biopic to start in mid 2020

Must Watch

PT21M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Delhi fire accident