Disha Patani heats up Instagram with her latest lingerie photoshoot

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after stars amongst the bunch of newcomers, actress Disha Patani is making sure to remain the top celebrity on social media as well. She keeps her Instagram account updated with latest pictures and videos.

She is the face of American luxury fashion line Calvin Klein (CK) and recently shared a picture from her latest CK photoshoot. Disha Patani heats up social media posing in a stunning Calvin two piece lingerie.

Check out the picture here:

The post has been liked by 1,426,707 users so far. She enjoys a solid fanbase of 27.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.

Fitness freak Disha recently took off for a mini vacay to Bangkok,Thailand with friends. She visited the famous Temple of the Reclining Buddha and Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok and shared on her Insta stories.