Disha Patani To Mouni Roy's Dramatic Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping - Before & After Pics

New Delhi: It is not just the star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Nysa Devgan, who have undergone a massive physical transformation over the last few years to ace their glamour profession but also actors from non-filmy backgrounds, who are today big names have worked hard on themselves to look a certain way - and we must say at least few of them are rocking that svelte figure and how!

From Disha Patani, Mouni Roy To Nora Fatehi - all of them today have a massive fan base on social media who love to follow them and check their posts regularly. Their fashion outings, dinner dates or even simple salon sessions go viral - and needless to say why! Well, today, let's go back in time to when these beauties were making their careers in the showbiz world and looked completely different from their uber-glam image now:

Disha Patani

The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. However, her acting debut was with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. The actress has come a long way in all these years. After starring in movies like Baaghi, Radhe, Malang is all set to entertain her fans in 'Project K', 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and an upcoming film Superstar Surya. The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practising tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts).

Mouni Roy

Mouni began her acting career in 2006 with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms backed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After that, she featured in a number of shows and became a household name. But it was in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev opposite Mohit Raina where she played Devi Sati on the screen which earned her applause, followed by Naagin series.

On the work front, this year, Mouni made her debut at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with a host of other Indian celebs. She was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.

Nora Fatehi

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss Season 9 earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.