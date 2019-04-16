Disha Patani shows off her toned midriff in a stunning black crop top—See pic

close

Disha Patani

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and talented Disha Patani has slowly made a name for herself in Bollywood. She will soon be seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. Besides movies, Disha is quite popular on social media as well.

Her pictures and videos garner views in millions—such is the power of her fandom. Recently, the fit and fabulous Disha posted a picture from her Calvin Klein photo-op and we must say she is looking simply mind-blowing.

Check out her photo:

Disha can be seen wearing an awesome CK sportswear. She rocks her crop and skirt look with perfection. The actress paired it with a bright red short jacket. We are sure her fans are going to swoon over her latest picture.

It has already fetched 903,001 likes on Instagram.

Her posts go viral in seconds, creating a frenzy online. Besides her professional commitments, it's her personal life which grabs the attention.

She is often spotted hanging out with her 'Baaghi 2' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two are regulars at popular Mumbai hangout zones and the shutterbugs love to click them together. However, the duo has never talked about dating each other in public.

They have always maintained the 'good friends' status when talking about each other.

