NEW DELHI: Actor Disha Patani, who often leaves her fans gasping for breath, made a jaw-dropping entry at the grand wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted in Mumbai on Sunday night. The actor opted for a blue shimmery outfit that came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The co-ord set comprised of a backless blouse and a matching skirt. The actress flaunted her svelete figure in the glittery attire and paired the outfit with high heels. Soft curls, smokey eyes and glossy lips completed her look for the party.

While we feel the actor looked fantastic in her latest outing, social media users were not too pleased with her choice of outfit. Some of the users commented that picking a bold outfit that revealed too much of her skin was not a right choice for a wedding reception.

A user trolled the actress for her choice of outfit and wrote, "Marriage Mai h ya award function mai."

Another user commented, "No dressing sense at all...totally brainlessness actress!"

"Error, Error, Error...I am not able to understand how has she handled her Skirt", wrote another.

"Bikini pehen ke ajati itna besharami karna hota," read another comment.

Disha has lately been hogging attention for her candid pictures with model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared an impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has 'Project K' and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.