Disha Patani Twins With BFF Mouni Roy In Pink Dress On Birthday, Divas Shake Leg Together In Cute Video

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Disha Patani turned a year older on June 13 and the diva is celebrating her birthday with her newest BFF in the town - Mouni Roy. Disha took to social media and posted her mandatory birthday photo dump which included some beautiful moments with her parents and sister, her peers, rumoured ex-beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and bestie Mouni.

Mouni too shared a series of hot photos and sexy videos with her BFF on her Instagram account. In one Boomerang video, Disha and Mouni can be seen twining in a mini powder pink dress as they show off a cool pose together. In another photo, they are seen sharing a warm hug and looking at their outfits, it looks like the photo was clicked at the recent restaurant launch by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar. She is also seen giving a peck on Disha's cheek in a photo.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Shakes Leg With Nora Fatehi At Club, Video Goes Viral

Along with their photos and videos from the last few months, Mouni wrote for Disha, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

Take a look at their photos below:

Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for 'The Entertainers Tour', which was led by Akshay Kumar, and also featured Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben and Nora Fatehi. Mouni and Disha clicked instantly on the group and became good friends. Infact, their photos and videos from the tour were all over the internet and fans were in complete lovbe with their chemistry.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: From Anjali Arora To Avinash Sachdev, Check Final List Of Confirmed Contestants

Mouni Roy had recently shared her look from Cannes Film Festival 2023, reacting to which Disha Patani had called her 'so beautiful'. She was last seen as 'Junoon' in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part One' and will next be seen in 'The Virgin Tree' with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Disha, who was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', will be next seen in 'Yodha', co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has a Tamil film 'Kanguva'. Besides these, she is also a part of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas' 'Project K'.