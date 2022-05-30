New Delhi: Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahia are currently vacationing in Thailand. The actors are having a time of their life and an encounter with the big cat. The couple shared video reels on Instagram with Tiger and we can only watch it with our mouth half-open, continuously looking at the magnificent animal. For Divyanka, the experience was also enlightening, where she learnt numerous lessons just by being in the company of big beasts.

Check out the video:

Divyanka penned a long post recalling her experience “An experience so surreal! My existence was like that of a tiny fly in comparison to this majestic being,” the actress had written.

She further added, “Tigers sure did teach me a lot that day. Calmness can't be mistaken for weakness. When you know you have power you needn't roar often, your silence can be deadly enough. Just sit back and observe, not everything needs a reaction.”

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress also spoke about her Khatron Ke Khiladi experience and shared, “Also, in KKK it was my deep desire to be a part of lion stunt. Here, got a feel of it.”

Divyanka also shared a long note on how no animal was harmed as postscript. “I don't support animal cruelty and they weren't being ill-treated is what I witnessed. I've seen a sedated animal farm and I never posted about it...This wasn't like it,” read a part of her statement.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal reacted to Divyanka’s post and wrote, “Deee aapko darr Kaise nai lagtaaaaaaa Na crow se na tiger se.” Pooja Gor commented, “wowww”. And Anita Hassanandani shared her one and a half year old son’s reaction to the video and commented, “Aaravv has seen the video 500 times”.

Divyanka also shared a photos of herself with a cub and wrote, “Dear Cubby, I'm glad they made us wash our hands and remove our shoes for you. The more protective they were for you, more relief it gave us!”

Vivek too shared a reel of himself with the grown tiger and simply wrote, “Chillin like a Villain #WeekendVibes”.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ where they fell for each other. The couple got married in 2016 and often shares photos and videos of themselves on Instagram.