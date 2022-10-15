Diwali 2022: Kartik Aaryan reveals his BIG plan for festival celebrations - Watch

New Delhi: The nation's current heartthrob Karik Aaryan has skyrocketed to the top with his charm, wit and talent. While the actor enjoys a huge fan base, he also never leaves any stone unturned to entertain his fans every time. As the nation is now gearing up for the festival of Diwali arriving soon this month, Kartik shares his big celebration plans for Deepawali.

In a recent video, Kartik can be seen revealing what his day of Diwali will look like as he wishes his fans. Seems like the fanmade superstar's plans are not very different from ours. Be it cleaning the house or doing Puja with his parents, sister kittu, and Katori. Apart from this, the actor also takes on to the tradition of getting new clothes from his parents on this special occasion.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3.

The superstar had taken over the internet and his film announcement was the most talked about thing! Apart from that the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next.