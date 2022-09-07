NewsLifestylePeople
DULQUER SALMAAN

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Pa' Mammootty

On the work front Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in R Balki`s `Chup`. The `Sita Ramam` actor also has King of Kotha in his kitty. It may feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Dulquer Salmaan shared some pictures with his dad Mammootty on his social media
  • Mammootty celebrated his 71st birthday
  • Dulquer will be next seen in the movie 'Chup'

Trending Photos

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Pa' Mammootty

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mammotty celebrated his 71st birthday on Wednesday and to celebrate this special occasion, his son Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

The `Sita Ramam` actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where he can be seen taking selfies with Mammooty. In the pictures, Mammootty wore a white printed shirt whereas Dulquer Salmaan opted for a white shirt with a white cap.

He wrote a long note which read, "As long as I can remember I`ve always been aware of your time. I`ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I`ll call only when I feel it`s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let`s take a photo or a selfie cause I`m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It`s silly on my part but I`ve always been an overthinker. It`s the one thing Umma scolds me about always."

He added, "Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment."

"These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I`m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything," he concluded.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dqsalmaan)

Mammootty also got a special wish from his friend Mohanlal. They have been good friends for many years and also acted together in memorable films such as `Athirathram` and `Harikrishnans`.He took to Twitter and shared a short video. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka". 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty has many releases which include `Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam`, `Rorschach`, `Christopher`, `Agent` and `Bilal`. Dulquer, on the other hand, will next be seen in R Balki`s `Chup`. The `Sita Ramam` actor also has King of Kotha in his kitty. It may feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh