Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Pa' Mammootty

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mammotty celebrated his 71st birthday on Wednesday and to celebrate this special occasion, his son Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

The `Sita Ramam` actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where he can be seen taking selfies with Mammooty. In the pictures, Mammootty wore a white printed shirt whereas Dulquer Salmaan opted for a white shirt with a white cap.

He wrote a long note which read, "As long as I can remember I`ve always been aware of your time. I`ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I`ll call only when I feel it`s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let`s take a photo or a selfie cause I`m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It`s silly on my part but I`ve always been an overthinker. It`s the one thing Umma scolds me about always."

He added, "Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment."

"These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I`m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything," he concluded.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Mammootty also got a special wish from his friend Mohanlal. They have been good friends for many years and also acted together in memorable films such as `Athirathram` and `Harikrishnans`.He took to Twitter and shared a short video. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty has many releases which include `Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam`, `Rorschach`, `Christopher`, `Agent` and `Bilal`. Dulquer, on the other hand, will next be seen in R Balki`s `Chup`. The `Sita Ramam` actor also has King of Kotha in his kitty. It may feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead.