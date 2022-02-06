Each time Lata Mangeshkar spoke, it felt like a Devi was talking: Kailash Kher

Mumbai: Condoling legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar`s demise on Sunday, Kailash Kher shared his thoughts while remembering the veteran.

Speaking to ANI, Kher said, "Lata Ji was not just a human, she was an embodiment of God in herself. It was a gift of God for all of us that she was born here."

Referring to his last year`s collaboration with her for the song `Hum Hindustani`, he continued, "I am proud to be born in the same time period as her. It`s also a divine coincidence that yesterday it was Saraswati pooja and today was her farewell."

He added, "Another coincidence is that today when the whole world is crying, it is also the birth anniversary of poet Pradeep, who wrote `Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.`"

`Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo` was famously performed live by Lata Mangeshkar in the presence of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Lata Ji will continue to inspire India for several coming centuries. Whenever there will be talk about patriotism, her song will inspire, whenever there will be talk about God, her song will inspire. In our dreams, our realities, our truths, Lata Ji will continue to live on eternally," Kher further said.

He added, "There are songs sung by her for all instances. She used to sing songs with her own unique style, hence these types of divine souls are sent by God itself. I pray to the entire nation and world that people who love her and admire her get the strength to deal with this loss."

Speaking about Lata Ji`s nature, Kher said, "She was also an embodiment of politeness and a synonym for respect. Each time, she spoke or met me; it felt like a Devi was talking to me with a smile. She always had love in her voice. It`s absolutely important for our future generations to understand that it`s a big thing to have a character like Lata ji."

The singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer had been admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. `Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon`, `Babul Pyare`, `Lag Ja Gale Se Phir` among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Lata Ji is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.