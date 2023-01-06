topStoriesenglish
Ekta Kapoor visits the holy temple of Tirupati Balaji, begins New Year 2023 on a spiritual note!

Ekta Kapoor started the new year by praying to the famous Sri Venkateswara Swami at Tirupati Temple situated at Tirumala Hills.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ekta Kapoor visits the holy temple of Tirupati Balaji, begins New Year 2023 on a spiritual note!

New Delhi: Producer Ektaa R Kapoor is gearing up to make 2023 worth a year, and to mark the year on a very positive note, she visited the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple to take the blessings of Sri Venkateswara. 2023 has a very strong lineup ahead of her and to make sure everything gets a good start, she decided to visit the holy temple situated at the Tirumala hilltop. 

The actress wore a kurta from her outlet Ek by Ektaa and looked very elegant. Applying a Chandan haldi tika, she was devoted to her god. The powerhouse producer always visits the temple every time she starts a new project, which now has become a tradition.

Ektaa R Kapoor is the one leading lady in the Indian entertainment industry who has always ruled the hearts of the audience around all the platforms. Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and serials to watch.

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success and just like ‘Goodbye’, the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.

 

