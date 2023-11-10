Ektaa Kapoor To Be Honoured With International Emmy Directorate Award

New Delhi: At the upcoming 51st Emmy Awards, producer Ektaa Kapoor is expected to create history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the International Emmys Directorate award. Within the entertainment industry, Kapoor's name is highly recognizable. She is praised as a Content Czarina and has proven her abilities in film, television, and over-the-top platforms.

With more than ten years of industry experience under her belt and an extensive collection of awards, Kapoor is known for her perceptive and precise understanding of audience preferences. Her outstanding victory at the Emmys this year is the cherry on top, adding even more celebration to her incredible career.

Kapoor is well-known for her varied contributions to the entertainment industry, and her impact is evident in a variety of media. She has developed into a formidable force in the business, influencing everything from powerful films to captivating television stories to embracing the digital sphere with over-the-top (OTT) ventures.

Ektaa Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, launched Balaji Telefilms, which made a mark on the Indian television scene with shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Through the banner's film arm Balaji Motion Pictures, she has also produced multiple movies including 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Dirty Picture', 'Lootera' and 'Udta Punjab', among others. Kapoor, 48, said the award recognition has filled her with a ‘profound sense of humility and excitement’.

Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt note as she said, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honour beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award."

Ektaa Kapoor's success has been largely attributed to her capacity to deeply connect with audiences, which has culminated in her ground-breaking recognition on a global scale. The industry is eager to see Ektaa R Kapoor make history by winning the International Emmys Directorate award as the countdown to the 51st Emmys intensifies.