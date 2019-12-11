हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emma Watson

Emma Watson happy with popularity of her 'self-partnered' comment

Actress Emma Watson says she is happy that people feel empowered by her "self-partnered" label.

Emma Watson happy with popularity of her &#039;self-partnered&#039; comment

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Watson says she is happy that people feel empowered by her "self-partnered" label.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is entering the next decade with a new perspective on her life as a single woman. She said that instead of letting her relationship status define her, she has decided to live a "self-partnered" lifestyle -- hinting that she is happy being in a relationship with herself. The new coined term soon became popular.

"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered'? This thing's gone crazy," she told E!'s The Rundown.

Watson said that she is "100 percent" committed to being self-partnered even when she is in a relationship.

"It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone," the 29-year-old explained.

Tags:
Emma WatsonBritish actress Emma Watson
Next
Story

Mahesh Bhatt: Longevity of films matter to me, not debut grosses

Must Watch

PT31M1S

Will the CAB increases the number of refugees