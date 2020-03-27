Entertainment News: Mimi Chakraborty's hilarious quarantine video on social media is a must watch amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty is a social media sensation as she enjoys a massive fandom on Instagram. Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, social distancing has become the norm of the day.

Celebs are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video on COVID-19 outbreak. The dialogues in the video are in Bengali. Watch it here:

Also, check out her previous post on 'expectations vs reality' where she can be seen busy in the kitchen during quarantine time as against a glam work-out picture.

The model turned actress made her acting debut with 'Champion'. She then starred in a television show Gaaner Oparey in 2011. The show paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on the 150th birth anniversary. It was in Bapi Bari Jaa that she made her debut into movies in 2012.

Some of her notable movies include Proloy, Bangali Babu English Mem, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Yoddha: The Warrior, Katmundu, Gansgter, Posto, Amar Aponjon, Uma, Villain and Mon Jaane Na to name a few.

Meanwhile, coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 24,000 lives as of now.