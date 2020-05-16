Entertainment News: Sushmita Sen's sensational throwback photoshoot on a bike will make you go wow!

New Delhi: The very elegant and gorgeous Sushmita Sen connects with her fans through social media. She is an avid user of Instagram and Twitter, sharing pictures or videos on a regular basis. Her recent post is a throwback photoshoot click of ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The former beauty queen can be seen posing with a high-end bike and the picture is worth a frame. She captioned it: “You may take me for a drive, not a ride” You rockstar @dabbooratnani what a memorable shoot!!! #cherished #photoshoot #lovebeingawoman love you guys!! @vikramphadnis

Dabboo was quick to drop a comment saying, "Absolutely fabulous @sushmitasen47 ... We must plan another outdoor shoot once we are out of this lockdown @manishadratnani"

Sush is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and are an adorable couple is often seen making appearances together.

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.