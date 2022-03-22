हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure as she poses in a throwback picture!

Model-actress Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and an avid social media user. Often her bold and beautiful posts break the internet and send netizens into a meltdown. So, this time the sassy diva shared a throwback picture which has left her fans stunned. 

Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure as she poses in a throwback picture!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and an avid social media user. Often her bold and beautiful posts break the internet and send netizens into a meltdown. So, this time the sassy diva shared a throwback picture which has left her fans stunned. 

Esha took to her social media handle and wrote, “#wednesday with #throwback”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

In the throwback picture, Esha looked drop-dead gorgeous while posing for the camera. 

Esha opted for a red crop top that had knots on both the sides and paired it with bikini bottoms in order to make it more appealing. 

Esha has been known for her fashion choices and has always managed to grab the limelight. 

Recently, the actress went topless in one of her Instagram posts. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Recently, she shared an update on social media about meeting Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The actress who is stationed in Abu Dhabi had a ‘fangirl’ moment as she was hosted by Nadal and his family. The actress says that this meeting will be special for his father - who apparently is a big fan of the tennis player.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

Esha has a massive 7 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Her fans await her stunning posts regularly. However, she has often been trolled for her bold looks as well.  

 

