Exclusive: I was discovered on Facebook, by chance: Shaadisthan actress Medha Shankar

New Delhi: Medha Shankar is young, peppy, and has high aspirations of making it big in the showbiz world. She was first seen in the BBC series 'Beecham House' directed by Gurinder Chadha and more recently in 'Shaadisthan' featuring Kirti Kulhari, Kay Kay Menon in lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Medha Shankar opened up on how she got acting offers and what's her dream role.

Q. How did you land up in Shaadisthan?

A. Well, I actually was discovered on Facebook purely by chance. On further review, Raj Sir’s team noticed I had done ‘Beecham House’ which was a big British Project. I was then contacted and asked to audition for Arshi’s part. I auditioned and got the part.

Q. How was it working with actors like KK Menon, Kirti Kulhari, and others?

A. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the entire cast. Everyone brought such authenticity to their characters. Most of my scenes were with Nivedita and we got along very well from the word go. We always had our inside jokes going and would always be chatting and giggling off-camera, when Raj Sir, our director would look at us smiling saying "you know I can hear your jokes na". Kirti is a super chill and fun person to be around and there's so much to learn from her. I truly look up to both these incredibly strong actors and feel grateful that I got a chance to work with and observe such brilliant actors. Also, I was fangirling big time when Kay Kay sir came on set and asked him a lot of questions about acting and improvisation. Most importantly it has been such a valuable learning experience working with our director Raj Sir.

Q. You always wanted to be an actor or were you planning something else?

A. I was very shy growing up and wanted to become a doctor. Soon after I realised that’s not my cup of tea. But I was always very active in extracurricular activities like singing and dancing. During my graduation, I randomly auditioned for a short film that a friend mentioned and landed the part. I loved the experience so much that I decided I’ll definitely give acting a fair chance wherein I work my hardest to become an actor and leave the rest to God.

Q. Pick a dream role and favourite co-stars.

A. Alia Bhatt’s role in Dear Zindagi. Kangana’s role in Queen. I would love to work with Ranveer Singh and Rajkummar Rao.

Q. Tell us about your future projects.

A. I’m currently working on a project wherein I play a character that no one has yet seen me as. So I’m excited about that. Can’t reveal about the project yet.