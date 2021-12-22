Exclusive: Raveena Tandon picks her three favourite screen names, watch video

Raveena Tandon confesses that she has ‘a thing’ for names. She says, “When a script comes to me I pay attention to the name of the character. One name that stood out for me was Vishakha in Agni Varsha (2002). I so loved the name that I chose it for my daughter.”

She adds, “Another name I fell in love with was Manjari Bhabhi in Shool (1999), and now Kasturi Dogra in Aranyak (2021).”

She explains, “These are so daughter of the earth kind of names. They are such beautiful sounding yet strong names. They have femininity and the scent of the soil in them. I have been called Roma and Kiran and all these names in so many films, but these are the ones really close to me.”

She has played a cop in new web show Aranyak based in a small Himachal Pradesh village.

She says, “Small towns have their own mythology. So, we had those fears, superstitions worked around it and the fact that how can it be believable as well!”

There have been some talks about her accent in the show. “Some ask is it Haryanvi, others ask whether it is Pahadi, what accent is that etc. We just wanted to do normal Hindi with a little tonality. We just wanted to twist and play around a few words. That we decided when we reached the sets and saw the surroundings.

She says shooting was tedious yet enjoyable in tough conditions.

“One thing I would always remember is shooting in such thick snow. I hadn’t seen such snow in my life, and I have been to many parts of the world. It was very different experience.”

Here’s the full interview: