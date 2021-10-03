Exclusive: Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh director says ‘her part was almost wrapped, hope she gets back to normal!’

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Honsla Rakh’ has been one of the most-awaited films of this year and so in order to maintain its hype among fans, the makers have recently released the trailer of the film.

It has received immense love and appreciation from all the fans as it has received 13 million views in 2 days. While the world was drooling over the trailer, we got a chance to talk to the director of the film.

While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Amarjit Singh Saron shared his happiness over the love which the trailer is receiving and shared details about Shehnaaz Gill, who is playing the main lead in the film opposite Diljit.

The trailer is receiving immense love from all the fans, how does it feel?

It feels like a blessing. The trailer has surpassed all our expectations by becoming the most-watched Punjabi Movie trailer in a day and is currently trending as well. Looking at the response from across the Globe feels extremely overwhelming and enriching. Hope everyone enjoys the film as much as they loved the trailer.

Watch the official trailer over here:

Now finally the movie theatres are opening, what’s your take on it?

A director always wants the audience to have the best cinematic experience. With theatres opening soon, everything is going to get back to normal. A movie is best enjoyed when watched in a theatre.

Is Shehnaaz going to resume the shoot?

Shehnaaz’s part was almost wrapped. At the moment we all just hope for her to get back to her normal self soon.

Is there any confirmation from her end of coming back?

We are letting her take her own time. She is a brave girl and all we want is the best for her.

What made you choose Diljit and Shehnaaz for this film?

The casting was already done before me coming on board. I knew Shehnaaz personally from before as we had done a film together. If you have seen the trailer, you would know one better than Diljit, and Shehnaaz could have played these characters.

For the unversed, the movie will release worldwide on Dussehra - October 15, 2021. 'Honsla Rakh', directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, will mark Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada.