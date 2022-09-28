Exclusive: Sunil Pal heartbroken on sudden death of 'Bhabiji...' actor and comic Jeetu Gupta’s teenage son

New Delhi: Not even a week had passed since legendary comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. Fans and friends were still coping up with this loss when suddenly another sad news engulfed upon the comedy fraternity.

Actor Jeetu Gupta who essays the role of a doctor in the popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared the news on his Facebook account. His son Ayush Gupta was just 19 years old. He was put on ventilator after a small infection but the condition grew serious and unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Famous comedian Sunil Pal was grief stricken by the news and condoled the demise of the young lad through a video message. With tears in his eyes, the comedian expressed his grief and said, “What should I say? What is happening in our world of comedy? We had still not overcome the setback of Raju Srivastava’s demise and another storm fell upon us. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta’s 19-year-old son Ayush met his untimely death. Our fellow comedian too hails from Kanpur. This is a great injustice to the family. Oh Lord, please give them strength. Rest in Peace Aayush beta, you left us too soon!”

The comic industry which always works its best to bring a smile on our faces is going through extremely difficult times. Just a few days ago, the industry lost its iconic face Raju Srivastava aka ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’ who passed away at the age of 58 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. The famous comedian was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and was undergoing treatment but unfortunately, he lost the battle.

Earlier, actor Deepesh Bhan who played the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had passed away on July 23 this year after suffering from a heart attack, leaving behind his wife and 18-month-old son.