NewsLifestylePeople
SUNIL PAL

Exclusive: Sunil Pal heartbroken on sudden death of 'Bhabiji...' actor and comic Jeetu Gupta’s teenage son

Sunil Pal was left heartbroken by the sudden demise of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor and comic Jeetu Gupta's son. His son Ayush was 19 years old and was put on ventilator after suffering an infection.

Written By  Garima Joshi|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Exclusive

Trending Photos

Exclusive: Sunil Pal heartbroken on sudden death of 'Bhabiji...' actor and comic Jeetu Gupta’s teenage son

New Delhi: Not even a week had passed since legendary comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. Fans and friends were still coping up with this loss when suddenly another sad news engulfed upon the comedy fraternity. 

Actor Jeetu Gupta who essays the role of a doctor in the popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared the news on his Facebook account. His son Ayush Gupta was just 19 years old. He was put on ventilator after a small infection but the condition grew serious and unfortunately, he could not be saved. 

Famous comedian Sunil Pal was grief stricken by the news and condoled the demise of the young lad through a video message. With tears in his eyes, the comedian expressed his grief and said, “What should I say? What is happening in our world of comedy? We had still not overcome the setback of Raju Srivastava’s demise and another storm fell upon us. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta’s 19-year-old son Ayush met his untimely death. Our fellow comedian too hails from Kanpur. This is a great injustice to the family. Oh Lord, please give them strength. Rest in Peace Aayush beta, you left us too soon!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

The comic industry which always works its best to bring a smile on our faces is going through extremely difficult times. Just a few days ago, the industry lost its iconic face Raju Srivastava aka ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’ who passed away at the age of 58 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. The famous comedian was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and was undergoing treatment but unfortunately, he lost the battle. 

Earlier, actor Deepesh Bhan who played the role of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had passed away on July 23 this year after suffering from a heart attack, leaving behind his wife and 18-month-old son.

Live Tv

Sunil PalSunil Pal heartbrokenJeetu Gupta sonJeetu Gupta son deathJeetu Gupta son death newsBhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?