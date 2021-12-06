Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED for questioning on Dec 8

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate has summoned actress Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning on 8th December in relation to a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

On Sunday (December 5), Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai airport by ED over a Rs 200 crore extortion probe.

Jacqueline was flying to Dubai when she was detained at Mumbai airport on December 5 as per our sources. ED has also issued a lookout notice against the 'Bhoot Police' actress.

The actress is suspected to be romantically associated with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and has reportedly received expensive gifts worth crores from him. The gifts included INR 52 lakh rupees horse and four Persian cats with each costing INR 9 lakh, among other gifts.

Since August, Jacqueline has been summoned by ED several times for questioning regarding the case. Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi has also been questioned by the ED with regards to the same case in October.

All eyes were on Jacqueline when, a few days ago, romantic pictures of her and Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on social media. The actress was seen kissing him on the cheek in one of the clicks.

For the unversed, Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul are allegedly connected to Rs 200 crore money laundering case which is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

He has also allegedly tried to extort money from politicians and celebrities.

During questioning by the ED in October this year, Sukesh reportedly informed officials that he has given gifts worth crores to several celebrities.

As part of the case's investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED several times where she had denied dating Sukesh. Her spokesperson had also released a statement on the same stating that she is ready to cooperate with the agency.

